CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 406

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 406
On the latest installment of the CavsCorner Podcast, we spend a little time previewing Saturday’s spring game in Charlottesville before turning our attention to the rule changes announced lately. First we talk about the OT setup in football and then we try to get our arms around what the one-time transfer rule actually means, especially for grad transfers.
Credits:
Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)
David Spence (@HooDaves)
Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)
SIGN UP TODAY and check out our message board to talk with hundreds of fellow Wahoo fans about all things UVa sports!
Links:
Conversations helped three-star Hardy in picking UVa
Following surgery, third-year lefty Neeck has come a long way
As spring game nears, three big questions face the Wahoos
Tujague, Oluwatimi agree time is now for the O-line
Teel has caught on quickly for the Cavaliers in his rookie year