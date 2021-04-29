 CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 406
CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 406

Brad Franklin • CavsCorner
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.


On the latest installment of the CavsCorner Podcast, we spend a little time previewing Saturday’s spring game in Charlottesville before turning our attention to the rule changes announced lately. First we talk about the OT setup in football and then we try to get our arms around what the one-time transfer rule actually means, especially for grad transfers.


Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)


