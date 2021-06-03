CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 411

On the latest installment of the CavsCorner Podcast, Damon stops by to preview UVa baseball’s upcoming return to the NCAA Tournament and how things stack up this weekend as the Hoos head to South Carolina and the Columbia Regional.





Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

Damon Dillman (@DamonDillman)





SIGN UP TODAY and check out our message board to talk with hundreds of fellow Wahoo fans about all things UVa sports!





Visit MyPerfectFranchise.net for more information on how you can find freedom in your next venture and discover the perfect franchise for you.





Links:

Three-star OL Baer previews his upcoming OV to Virginia





Making the postseason is great but UVa is not satisfied





Despite not expecting it, the Gelofs are enjoying the ride





Important visits ahead for four-star OL Gibson





Four-star DE Atkinson talks visit plans





WAR ROOM— 5.28.21



