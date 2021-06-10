CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 412

On the latest installment of the CavsCorner Podcast, one of the all-time greats in UVa football history swings by the show as we welcome former All-American and All-Pro—and recent College Football Hall of Fame nominee—Herman Moore to talk about his days playing on the turf at Scott Stadium, his transition to the pros, what the HOF would mean to him, how he sees UVa’s receivers and offenses as a whole now, and much more.





Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)





