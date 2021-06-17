 CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 413
baseball

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 413

Brad Franklin
On the latest installment of the CavsCorner Podcast, we look back at UVa’s improbable run back to the College World Series and what stands out about the postseason thus far ahead of the first game in Omaha this weekend. And then we’ll get into Virginia basketball recruiting and the latest there before we discuss the recent retirement news in ACC hoops and what it all means going forward.


