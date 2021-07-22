CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 417

On the latest installment of the CavsCorner Podcast, we start the show with a status check on the 2022 recruiting cycle for both the football and basketball programs. As the Wahoos continue to search for prospects to add, fans are getting a little antsy about how things are looking. Does that apply to both sides? And after talking to Andy Luedecke with MyPerfectFranchise (30:58), we dive into college realignment conversation and what it could mean (44:17) before we get to ACC Kickoff, the new commissioner, the ACC Network, and much more.





Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)





