CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 418

On the latest installment of the CavsCorner Podcast, we start off discussing preseason voting by media members at ACC Kickoff, where UVa was picked to finish fifth in the Coastal and the Hoos had one player selected to the All-ACC squad. But the bulk of the episode is spent discussing conference realignment, the current landscape, what it all means for the ACC and UVa, if the Cavaliers should look to jump elsewhere, and what comes after the music stops and the chairs are all full.





