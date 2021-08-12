 CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 420
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-12 07:26:29 -0500') }} football Edit

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 420

Brad Franklin • CavsCorner
Publisher
@Cavs_Corner
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.


On the latest installment of the CavsCorner Podcast, we talk about the start of fall training camp at UVa and what takeaways and storylines we’re tracking thus far following the first week. Then we’ll get into some things we’re eager to more about and also some things that seem like pretty safe bets about this team this season.


Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)

Damon Dillman (@DamonDillman)


Visit CavsCorner now!


SIGN UP TODAY and check out our message board to talk with hundreds of fellow Wahoo fans about all things UVa sports!


Visit MyPerfectFranchise.net for more information on how you can find freedom in your next venture and discover the perfect franchise for you.


Links:

Film Room: Breaking down UVa’s pass defense concerns


After a strong CWS, UVa’s Newell seeks consistency at the Cape


Bond has long wanted to play for Bennett and the Cavaliers


Four-star TE Barnwell a big target for Hoos in 2023


Cavaliers have options, versatility at running back


Reminds of 2020 motivate UVa’s defense


Armstrong post-practice notes 8.11.21


Wicks a playmaker early in camp for UVa


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}