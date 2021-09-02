CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 423

On the latest installment of the CavsCorner Podcast, it’s finally game week and as is our custom for the show before the season opener: It’s prop bet time. We work our way through a host of questions, options, and picks as we look forward to the 2021 season finally kicking off.





Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)

Damon Dillman (@DamonDillman)





