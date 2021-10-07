CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 428

On the latest installment of the CavsCorner Podcast, we take a gander back at a wait-did-that-happen moment as UVa hung on for a 30-28 win over Miami. What did we learn about the Wahoos that night? And how do those things project forward, especially as Virginia gets set to hit the road again, this time bound for a matchup against Louisville? We answer all of that and give you our read of how things play out against the Cards, too.





