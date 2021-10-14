CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 429

On the latest installment of the CavsCorner Podcast, we begin with another look back at a crazy ending to a Virginia win, this time as the Hoos get their first ever victory at Louisville. Once we’ve relived it and discussed both the crazy fourth quarter that was and also the role the defense played in making the shootout possible, we then move to a conversation on UVa at the halfway point and what we know about this team ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Duke.





Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)

Damon Dillman (@DamonDillman)





