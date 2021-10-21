CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 430

On the latest installment of the CavsCorner Podcast, we look back at Virginia’s 48-0 rout of Duke and if we were surprised at all to see the Wahoos handling their business so efficiently. We then discuss Brennan Armstrong’s season thus far and what’s next in his development before we got into a breakdown of the matchup with Georgia Tech this weekend and how we see things playing out against the Rambling Wreck.





Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)

Damon Dillman (@DamonDillman)





