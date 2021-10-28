CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 431

On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we look back at Virginia’s 48-40 win over Georgia Tech in a game that should have been much easier than that score would indicate. We talk about the way the offense continues to impress, how rare the air in which Brennan Armstrong is playing in truly is, and look at where he figures into the All-ACC and awards discussion. After spending some time talking to Andy Luedecke of MyPerfectFranchise.net (37:00 to 47:05), we then get into Bronco Mendenhall’s return to Provo, the matchup with BYU, the emotion therein, and how we think things play out (late) Saturday night.





Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)

Damon Dillman (@DamonDillman)





