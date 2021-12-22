CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 440

On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we talk about the continued oddity of one outgoing staff prepping the team for a bowl game while the new staff continues to formulate and where this all leaves things as we continue to square the transition at play. And then we’ll move to the hardwood where the Wahoos are about to dive into ACC play. What do we make of the rotations, the lack of certain guys seeing more time, and what success looks like for this team this season.





Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)





