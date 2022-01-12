CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 443

On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast , we look back at UVa’s three-game road swing and what all we can take from the results of those games. Then we look into the matchups with Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, two key home games coming this week which could tell us plenty about the Hoos. What do we think of this team? And what are we comfortable banking on as the squad goes deeper into the season?





Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)

Damon Dillman (@DamonDillman)





