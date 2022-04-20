CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 457

On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast , we do some impromptu grading after a pair of Futures Draft picks from last week’s show have already gone down in flames. We’ll get into the ins and outs of both of those picks, the return of Kihei Clark, and the breaking news about the athletic department receiving a sizable anonymous gift.

