CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 460
On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, with word on the street being that the ACC is fixing to fix its schedule woes we decided what better time than now to dive in and talk about the solutions on the table, the issues at hand, and how we think it should all play out.
Credits:
Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)
David Spence (@HooDaves)
Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)
Links:
Fact or Fiction: UVa will eventually sign four-star DE Starlings
What ACC scheduling changes could mean for the Wahoos
With lots of options on the table, Dilione talks about the latest
Hoops Minutes: Breaking down the forwards and bigs
Three-star CB Pennix talks recent UVa visit, decision plans
Monday Motivation: Fisher’s choice a big deal for the Hoos
