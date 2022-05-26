 CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 462
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-26 05:33:41 -0500') }} basketball Edit

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 462

Brad Franklin • CavsCorner
Publisher
@Cavs_Corner
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.


On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, the offseason topics continue. After doing a brief postmortem on last week’s TB-inspired draft, we talk through and choose various UVa-sport “stuff” that stands out. You’ll have to listen for any of that to make any sense…



Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)


SIGN UP TODAY and check out our message board to talk with hundreds of fellow Wahoo fans about all things UVa sports!


Links:

Five Breakout Performers: Defense


Four-star forward Power locks in official visit to UVa


CavsCorner Video: Nick Jackson


Three-star DL Mukam talks UVa, upcoming OV


Monday Motivation: Considering the Kihei Of It All


Recruiting Roundup: 5.20.22


Five Breakout Performers: Offense



Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Having owned multiple franchises and businesses in his career, he uses his expertise to helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. It's 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!!

Visit MyPerfectFranchise.net for more information on how you can find freedom in your next venture and discover the perfect franchise for you.

Call Andy at (404) 973-9901 today or email him: andy@myperfectfranchise.net


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}