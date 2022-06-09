CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 464
On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, the offseason topics roll on and this time into a pair of fun exercises: Let’s look at some of the best sleepers that UVa has signed in the Rivals era and then get into the guys we would buy stock in this fall.
Credits:
Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)
David Spence (@HooDaves)
Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)
SIGN UP TODAY and check out our message board to talk with hundreds of fellow Wahoo fans about all things UVa sports!
Links:
Four-star Stevenson (2024) talks recruiting, UVa interest
Three-star CB breaks down why he committed to the Hoos
Four-star F Power recaps his official visit to Virginia
The optimistic (and pessimistic) view of UVa’s 2022 season
In-state three-star wing Kaiser talk about his Virginia official
Monday Motivation: Counting down can begin in earnest now
Recruiting Breakdown: How the new facility helps UVa on the trail
Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Having owned multiple franchises and businesses in his career, he uses his expertise to helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. It's 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!!
Visit MyPerfectFranchise.net for more information on how you can find freedom in your next venture and discover the perfect franchise for you.
Call Andy at (404) 973-9901 today or email him: andy@myperfectfranchise.net