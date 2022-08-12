CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 471
On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, fall training camp continues and with that come questions related to what’s standing out, what areas might be cause for concern, and what expectations feel appropriate for this team this season. We’ll also get into what success looks like and pick some potential significant contributors that might help determine whether UVa reaches or falls short of those expectations.
Credits:
Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)
David Spence (@HooDaves)
Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)
Links:
