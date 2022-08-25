News More News
CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 473

Brad Franklin • CavsCorner
Publisher
@Cavs_Corner
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.


On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, it’s time to make some picks! The season is finally here and our preseason prediction podcast is finally a go. As always, we work our way through the schedule and forecast how the 2022 campaign shakes out for the Wahoos.



Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)


