CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 602

On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we talk about the end of UVa’s season, the definitive end of the Tony Bennett regime’s time in Charlottesville, what the candidate pool looks like, and how we view the search for the new coach with the start of the NCAA Tournament looming next week.
Credits:
Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)
David Spence (@HooDaves)
Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)
SIGN UP TODAY and check out our message board to talk with hundreds of fellow Wahoo fans about all things UVa sports!