It's been an eventful first year at Virginia for Bryce Perkins. Following Saturday's 28-0 blowout of South Carolina in the Belk Bowl, the junior quarterback and Dudley Award winner talked about the win, how gratifying it was to have so much success in his first year with the program, his excitement for his teammates, and much more.









JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!