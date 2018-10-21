After adding another interception to his stat line for the season and playing excellent defense on Duke's receivers, junior cornerback Bryce Hall was chosen to break the rock following UVa's 28-14 win in Durham.

In this video interview, he talks about the win, the team, creating more trouble for Daniel Jones, what it felt like to break the rock, and much more.





