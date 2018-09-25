Ticker
CavsCorner Video: Anae talks UL victory, NC State prep, OL play

Following practice on Tuesday morning, offensive coordinator Robert Anae talks about UVa's win over Louisville, the play of Bryce Perkins, how NC State looks on film, the improvement of the offensive line, and much more.



