Saturday was a big day for Lamont Atkins and PK Kier. The junior running backs had easily their most productive days of the season. Atkins rushed nine times for 61 yards and scored his first career TD in the third quarter. Kier, meanwhile, carried it 10 times for 82 yards and got his first career score in the fourth.

In this video interview, Atkins and Kier talk about the game, the excitement they each had, why the running game was so important, and much more.









