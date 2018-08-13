Ticker
CavsCorner Video: Atuaia says he's comfortable with UVa's new style

With UVa's offense set to shift to a more run-oriented scheme, Mark Atuaia is back in a more comfortable position as he coaches up the young guys at RB.

In this video interview, he talks about the offseason, camp so far, his excitement over the offensive tweaks, the results he and others on staff have been able to get in Florida on the recruiting trail, and much more.


