CavsCorner Video: Atuaia says he's comfortable with UVa's new style
With UVa's offense set to shift to a more run-oriented scheme, Mark Atuaia is back in a more comfortable position as he coaches up the young guys at RB.
In this video interview, he talks about the offseason, camp so far, his excitement over the offensive tweaks, the results he and others on staff have been able to get in Florida on the recruiting trail, and much more.
Our GetGear Promotion is back!— Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner) August 8, 2018
Sign up for an annual subscription and get $99 towards gear at the Rivals Fan Shop.
New sub? No code needed. Go to https://t.co/T5mjunop6A to sign up today.
And existing subscribers? Use the code “GetGear99” here: https://t.co/tOG3OwgPGe. pic.twitter.com/BoMFnamVCV