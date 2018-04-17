Ticker
CavsCorner Video: Back for his final ride, Cook talks move to ILB

Brad Franklin • CavsCorner.com
@Cavs_Corner
Publisher
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.

Back for his final season with the Wahoos, Malcolm Cook has moved to the inside linebacker spot this spring and it's a change he says he saw coming.

In this video interview, he talks about getting up to speed inside, playing next to Jordan Mack, how he's approaching this final year, and much more.



