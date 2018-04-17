Back for his final season with the Wahoos, Malcolm Cook has moved to the inside linebacker spot this spring and it's a change he says he saw coming.

In this video interview, he talks about getting up to speed inside, playing next to Jordan Mack, how he's approaching this final year, and much more.









