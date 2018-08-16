Entering his second season on Grounds and pushing hard for a potential starting spot in the defensive backfield, Joey Blount hasn't showed many signs of slowing down despite breaking his collarbone this past spring.

In this video interview, he talks about his competition with Brenton Nelson at safety, how he's approaching camp, how long it took to get back from the injury several months ago, and much more.









