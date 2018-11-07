After No. 5 UVa's 73-42 season-opening win over Towson, junior guard/forward Braxton Key was sporting what he called a "battle wound" but he was happy to have his Cavalier debut go pretty well otherwise.

In this video interview, he talks about his first game at JPJ, the versatility he and De'Andre Hunter bring to the floor, how he ended up with that potentially broken nose, and much more.









JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!