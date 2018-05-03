Among a defensive backfield that boasts potential All-ACC talent throughout, cornerback Bryce Hall remains one of the most important pieces both of that secondary and of UVa's defense as a whole.

In this video interview, the rising junior talks about his experience the first two years, about the positives that Juan Thornhill's versatility provides, what he was looking to get out of spring ball, his role as a veteran who is still somewhat younger than several of his teammates, and much more.





