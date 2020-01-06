After No. 19 UVa beat rival Virginia Tech in a blowout on Saturday afternoon, Kihei Clark talked about his last two games, Chase Coleman talked about being born into the rivalry with the Hokies and what it meant to him to be able to play in it now, and Braxton Key talked about his wrist and the continual improvement of the team.









