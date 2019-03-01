As most freshman experience at this point in their rookie seasons, Kihei Clark has had to fight through the wall a bit of late. But on Wednesday night, he not only knocked down a pair of 3-pointers for the first time in a while but he also finished with eight points, a game-high six assists, three boards, and most importantly no turnovers.

In this video interview, Clark talks about the win over Georgia Tech, being able to cut down on turnovers, how he's been able to keep his confidence up even when his shot wasn't falling, how he handles the grind of the season, and much more.









