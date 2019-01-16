With his surgically-repaired left wrist now wrapped in tape rather than in a cast or a split, first-year point guard Kihei Clark was back to playing more like himself against last night as No. 4 UVa beat No. 9 Virginia Tech 81-59. Clark finished with nine points (3-for-5 shooting from deep) with an assist and a steal in 30 minutes of action.

In this video interview, he talks about the wrist, his contributions against the Hokies, how much fun it is to get inside the head of opposing guards, how he did that to Ty Jerome during the summer, and much more.





