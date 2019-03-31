Mamadi Diakite and Kihei Clark talk about the series of events that helped UVa force overtime on the way to an 80-75 win over Purdue that puts the Wahoos in the Final Four.









JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!