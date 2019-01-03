Over the past few games, Tony Bennett has bestowed on junior forward Mamadi Diakite one of his best compliments: "Continuous." In this video interview, Diakite talks about why he thinks he's played better recently, what he's doing differently, how he feels about the team heading into ACC play, and much more.









JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!