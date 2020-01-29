Following the win last night over the Noles, Mamadi Diakite talks about Tony Bennett being more energized on the sideline as well as about his confidence shooting those free throws late. Meanwhile, Kihei Clark helps us get to the bottom of what happen to Braxton Key's jersey.









