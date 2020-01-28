Check out what UVa's Mamadi Diakite had to say after the win down in Winston-Salem, including why his confidence in his teammates continues to rise and why the players are the only ones who can get the team where it needs to be.









JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!