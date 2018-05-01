Among the players vying to help give UVa some depth at linebacker this spring, rising sophomore Matt Gahm was among those who stood out to head coach Bronco Mendenhall.

In this video interview, Gahm talks about his spring, the lessons he learned last year that have helped him this offseason, how position shifts also helped his development, how Chris Peace has been such a big resource for him along the way, and much more.









