In the spring, Chris Glaser started off at guard and ended at tackle. Now, on the heels of playing late in his freshman season, the second-year lineman is being counted on to answer a bunch of questions.

In this video interview, Glaser talks about what the injuries in camp have meant for him and others on the line, his experience from playing late in 2017, how comfortable he feels at several spots along the front, and much more.





