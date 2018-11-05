After a "cathartic" experience going back to Charlotte for ACC Media Day, Kyle Guy talks about returning to the Spectrum Center, the work he and his teammates have put in this offseason, what about his game he's looked to improve, the way his teammates have approached their offseason work, and much more.









JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!