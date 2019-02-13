Junior guard Kyle Guy hit a pair of big shots late in Monday night's game against the Tar Heels that helped to propel Virginia to a 69-61 win in Chapel Hill.

In this video interview, he talks about not only the way UVa has earned its way into the conversation about elite teams in the ACC but also about those two plays, his confidence in making them, the team's need to crack down on turnovers, the belief he has in De'Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome, and much more.





