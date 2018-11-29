Junior guard Kyle Guy came out firing on Wednesday night in College Park, as he went for a game-high 18 points (with a 5-for-9 night from 3-point territory) to help No. 4 UVa beat No. 24 Maryland 76-71.

In this video interview, he talks about his groove, his excitement at shutting down a hostile gym, the reason he loves playing on the road, and much more.









JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY AND GET FREE GEAR!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to sign up for an annual sub using the promo code 99CYBER and get $99 worth of free gear along with all of the latest UVa news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!



