After UVa locked up its fourth regular-season title in the past six seasons and the top seed in the upcoming ACC Tournament, junior guard Kyle Guy sat inside John Paul Jones Arena with a piece of the net in his hat and a smile on his face.

In this video interview, he talks about the important of sending Jack Salt out right on Senior Day, why Ty Jerome was so effective in the 73-68 win over Louisville, what it means to win the regular-season crown and why it was important to cut down the nets to celebrate, and much more.









JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!