Though he scored a team-high 17 points on Saturday afternoon against Pitt, Kyle Guy didn't play nearly as many minutes as he's accustomed. But that, the junior guard admitted, was a good thing.

In this video interview, Guy talks about getting a little rest, the mindset he and his teammates have about "winning three championships" in the next month, how his "handshake" with senior center Jack Salt came about, and much more.









