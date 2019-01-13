In limited minutes Saturday afternoon in Littlejohn, Jay Huff made a huge impact. He came off the bench and put up 11 points and seven boards in just 10 minutes, helping to spur a couple of Cavalier runs that pushed No. 4 UVa to a 63-43 win over Clemson.

In this video interview, he talks about getting that opportunity, how important his defensive improvement is to playing more consistent minutes, how much fun he had helping spark the team, why he likes that UVa has a target on its back, and much more.









