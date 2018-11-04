After breaking his wrist in the ACC Tournament and being unavailable for the Big Dance, De'Andre Hunter returned to UVa with a lot to prove both on this team and in his own game. In this video interview, he talks about that experience, the offseason, preparing for his redshirt sophomore year, and much more.









JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!