One of the goals for the Hoos this spring was to find the heir apparent at a number of positions and in his comments following the last practice, head coach Bronco Mendenhall singled out Rob Snyder as being the player he feels has earned the backup role at middle linebacker.

In this video interview Snyder, who was likely in line to make a significant contribution last year before suffering a season-ending injury in fall camp, talks about the spring he had, the way he fits, his confidence, and much more.









