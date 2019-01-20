While the Wahoos weren't bad from the floor Saturday night in Durham, they struggled to shoot from deep while also giving up a lot of driving lanes in a 72-70 loss to the Blue Devils. After the team's first defeat of the season, Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy talked about the game, what the need to learn from it, their emotions from having come so close to beating Duke in Cameron Indoor for the second year in a row, and much more.





