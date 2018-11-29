Ty Jerome went for 17 points, including a dagger 3-pointer late, and De'Andre Hunter had 15, including perhaps the dunk of the year in the ACC, as No. 4 UVa beat No. 24 Maryland on Wednesday night in College Park.

In this video interview, they talk about getting the victory in a hostile environment, how much fun it is to shut down that sort of crowd, how great it was to see Jack Salt scoring, and much more.













JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY AND GET FREE GEAR!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe for an annual sub using the promo code 99CYBER and get $99 worth of free gear along with all of the latest UVa news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!



