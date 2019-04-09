He played 42 of the game's 45 minutes Monday night and scored 16 points while dishing out eight assists and pulling in six boards in UVa's 85-77 overtime win over Texas Tech. It's safe to say it was the biggest game of his career and Ty Jerome, like his "Big Three" brethren, delivered.

In this video interview, Jerome talks about the win, the feeling, the redemption, his emotions, and much more.





